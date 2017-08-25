Hurricane Harvey: Thousands evacuated in Texas before storm hits

Buildings are boarded up in preparation for Harvey to hit. Credit: AP

Thousands of people have been evacuated near Texas as Hurricane Harvey approaches. The "life-threatening" tropical storm is set to bring 80mph winds and rain across a 30-mile stretch of coastline. If it turns into a major hurricane winds could top 110mph and cause massive damage. Residents boarded up buildings in preparation for when the storm hits. Supermarket aisle were also left empty as people stockpiled food and water supplies.

There were empty shelves as residents stockpiled supplies. Credit: EBU

Once it makes landfall, the storm could last as long as three days. Some forecasts indicated rain totals over several days extending into next week could exceed 24in. This will exacerbate the threat of flooding brought by tropical downpours, the National Hurricane Centre said. One couple, who moved into their new house less than a month ago, said they hoped they would have a home to come back to.

Others posted hopeful messages as they boarded up their businesses. "Be nice Harvey," one bike shop owner wrote.

'Be nice Harvey', one business owner asked. Credit: AP