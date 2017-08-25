Laura Kenny gives birth to first child with fellow Olympian husband Jason

Four-time Olympian Laura Kenny has given birth to her first child.

The 25-year-old, who is married to fellow Olympian Jason Kenny, announced the new arrival on her Instagram page.

She revealed they have called their bundle of joy Albert Louie Kenny and that he came into the world a week overdue weighing a healthy 8lb 12oz.

The happy couple also posted a family snap of them in a park with their two dogs