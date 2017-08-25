North Korea fires 'several unidentified projectiles'

North Korea has reportedly launched 'several unidentified projectiles' into the sea off the country's eastern coast.

According to the South Korean military the projectiles were fired from within North Korea's Kangwon province and flew for about 155 miles before landing in the sea.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the South Korean and U.S. military were analysing the launch.

It was not immediately clear if the objects fired were missiles.

The launch comes just weeks after North Korea entered a tense standoff with the United States after declaring the nation was in the process of finalising a plan for striking waters close to Guam with mid-range missiles by mid-August.

The state's threat against the US island territory sparked anger from President Donald Trump who swiftly announced the US was "locked and loaded" against North Korea if Kim Jong-un chooses to act "unwisely".