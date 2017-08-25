Police criticised over handling of Ian Watkins child abuse case

Police could have caught paedophile Ian Watkins and brought him to justice years earlier if they had adequately acted upon reports, an investigation has found.

The investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission found South Wales Police did not adequately action eight reports and three intelligence logs from six individuals concerning the activities of the former Lostprophets frontman between 2008 and 2012.

Watkins was jailed for 35 years in December 2013 after admitting a string of child sex offences.

IPCC commissioner for Wales, Jan Williams, said that the investigation raised "disturbing concerns" about the way the reports, which she said were subject to conscious or unconscious bias, had been handled.

The investigation was first launched in 2013 but there were reports made against Watkins as early as 2008.

Watkins' ex-girlfriend Joanne Mjadzelics first reported Watkins to the authorities in December 2008 and was video interviewed in March 2009 when she told officers she had a message on her mobile phone from Watkins about his wish to sexually abuse children.