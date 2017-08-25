Several killed during India protests after spiritual guru convicted of rape

At least 12 people have been killed and scores injured after an Indian spiritual leader was convicted of raping two of his followers.

Thousands of people gathered in protest against authorities in northern India after the guru, known as Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, was found guilty on Friday.

The prosecution of Singh, who attacked two women at his ashram in 2002, resulted in demonstrations against journalists as vehicles, windshields and broadcasting equipment were all damaged.

Some 15,000 Indian police and paramilitary soldiers patrolled the town of Panchkula as the verdict approach.

Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda sec, which claims to have 50 million followers, campaigns for vegetarianism and against drug addiction - while it also champions social causes.