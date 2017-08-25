- ITV Report
Showers in the north and west but mainly fine and dry elsewhere
Today
Dry and bright for most of England and Wales with some warm sunny spells. Rather cloudy across Northern Ireland and northern and western Scotland with showers or longer spells of rain. Heavy, thundery showers possible in northeast Scotland.
Tonight
Further rain over Scotland, but clearer conditions arriving into Northern Ireland and western Scotland later. Fairly cloudy elsewhere with clear spells in the south and southeast, where becoming increasingly humid.