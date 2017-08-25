Taking 'The Brucie' around the world

The late, great Bruce Forsyth will be remembered for many things - singing, dancing, and presenting countless popular TV shows.

And then, of course, there's his famous pose - reminiscient of Rodin's The Thinker.

For the past decade, one dedicated group of fans have been imitating the pose wherever they have been around the world.

Joseph Bradfield, now 31, and his friends began striking the pose while on nights out when they first met as freshman at the University of Sussex - and it soon became a firm favourite.