- ITV Report
-
Taking 'The Brucie' around the world
The late, great Bruce Forsyth will be remembered for many things - singing, dancing, and presenting countless popular TV shows.
And then, of course, there's his famous pose - reminiscient of Rodin's The Thinker.
For the past decade, one dedicated group of fans have been imitating the pose wherever they have been around the world.
Joseph Bradfield, now 31, and his friends began striking the pose while on nights out when they first met as freshman at the University of Sussex - and it soon became a firm favourite.
Paris, Denmark, Tiananmen Square in Beijing, and North Korea have all since been given the Brucie treatment.
They even recreated the stance when one of the group, Jeremy Dresner, got married.
In the wake of the legendary entertainer's death, the friends have now shared some of their favourite images to honour their idol's memory.
Mr Bradfield said he hoped it would help Brucie's legacy live on.