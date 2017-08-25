Advertisement

Taking 'The Brucie' around the world

Joseph Bradfield and friends have paid tribute to the late Bruce Forsyth Credit: Joseph Bradfield and friends / PA

The late, great Bruce Forsyth will be remembered for many things - singing, dancing, and presenting countless popular TV shows.

And then, of course, there's his famous pose - reminiscient of Rodin's The Thinker.

For the past decade, one dedicated group of fans have been imitating the pose wherever they have been around the world.

Joseph Bradfield, now 31, and his friends began striking the pose while on nights out when they first met as freshman at the University of Sussex - and it soon became a firm favourite.

The group even did it at a wedding Credit: Joseph Bradfield and friends

Paris, Denmark, Tiananmen Square in Beijing, and North Korea have all since been given the Brucie treatment.

They even recreated the stance when one of the group, Jeremy Dresner, got married.

In the wake of the legendary entertainer's death, the friends have now shared some of their favourite images to honour their idol's memory.

Tiananmen Square was given the Brucie treatment Credit: Joseph Bradfield and friends

Mr Bradfield said he hoped it would help Brucie's legacy live on.

There's a famous quote of his, something along the lines of: 'I'm not a great singer, I'm not a great dancer, I'm not a great actor - I'm an all-round entertainer.

Something about that really appealed to us. That the best thing you can do is to entertain other people.

Hopefully, the photos that we've taken will entertain more people and keep his memory alive.

– Joseph Bradfield
