Two teenagers jailed for killing 'superhero dad' by throwing flare in car as he slept

Two teenagers have been handed prison terms for killing a "superhero daddy" by throwing a flare into his car "for fun".

Father-of-three Vilson Meshi, 31, died from inhaling fumes after the explosive was thrown into the back of his Audi while he slept in the back seat.

Keani Hobbs, 18, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of manslaughter over the attack in Basildon, Essex, in February 2016.

Both were also found guilty of theft of marine distress flares from a docked boat at an earlier trial.

Judge Patricia Lynch said the teenagers had pre-planned the "reckless and stupid" attack as she sentenced them at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.