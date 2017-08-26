- ITV Report
Britain basks over Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures set to increase to 27C
Britons can expect to enjoy some hot weather over the Bank Holiday weekend, following a wet and cool August.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures will be enjoyed by most parts of the UK over the long weekend.
Bank Holiday Monday will see the hottest weather, with highs of 27C anticipated for many in the south of the country, an increase from the 25C heat of Saturday and Sunday.
Notting Hill Carnival attendees will be rewarded with summery conditions in west London.
Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "Both days it should be dry with plenty of sunny spells, light winds and feeling warm."
Northern Ireland and Scotland may see outbreaks of light rain and drizzle on Sunday, he added.
Temperatures on Monday will be lower in northern parts, struggling to reach 18C (64F), as wet and windy weather sets in, Mr Dewhurst said.
A fresher feel is forecast from Tuesday onwards, with the wet weather moving south.