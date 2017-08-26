Cladding tests: 228 high-rise buildings at fire risk

A total of 228 high-rise buildings are fitted with cladding are considered to be 'at risk' and do not meet fire safety standards, official tests ordered by the Government in the wake of the Grenfell fire have concluded.

The latest series of "whole-building tests" have now finished, announced the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG).

Different measures have been put in place at buildings found to be a fire hazard, most of which are owned by councils, housing associations and private landlords.

Those thought to be wrapped in the most flammable material were advised to remove the panels entirely.

Other building owners were told they should consider reviewing the combination of materials used.

The Government ordered the tests after the Grenfell disaster, in which cladding panels are thought to have caught alight and helped to spread the flames.

Scores of buildings failed combustion tests, but the Government then scrapped the process and ordered a fresh independent safety review after criticism that the checks were too limited.