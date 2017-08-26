Donald Trump directs Pentagon to put 'indefinite ban' on transgender military recruits

Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon to place an 'indefinite ban' on transgender people joining the US military.

It comes after the president signed a memorandum on Friday which officially told military officials not to move forward with a previous plan, put in place by the Obama administration, to allow transgender individuals to join.

The status of transgender individuals already in uniform however appeared unclear as the president left the decision about their future in the hands of his Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Mr Mattis will now have six months to come up with a policy on those currently serving.

The official direction to instigate the indefinite ban comes just a month after Mr Trump outlined his intention to reverse policy changes initiated under President Barack Obama which would have seen the armed forces begin to enlist openly transgender troops.

The policy had looked on shaky ground since Mr Trump won the election and Defence Secretary Mattis had already previously approved a six-month delay to Mr Obama's plan to start enlisting transgender recruits on July 2017.