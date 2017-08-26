Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas

Hurricane Harvey has made landfall in Texas after gaining strength and being reclassified as a Category 4 storm shortly before it hit the US' southern coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center the storm made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor in Texas at 10pm local time.

The storm could be the worst to hit the US for 12 years and according to the National Weather Service is believed to have the potential to batter the state with 125-mph winds and 12-foot storm surges.

Immediately after it hit there were warnings of "catastrophic flooding expected due to heavy rainfall and storm surge" and imagery shared by the National Environmental Satellite showed the scale of the storm as it was came ashore.