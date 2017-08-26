Injured British No.1 Andy Murray pulls out of US Open

Andy Murray has announced he has pulled out of the US Open due to his hip injury.

The Scot has been suffering from the problem for a sustained period and has decided it would be best if he missed the upcoming tournament in New York.

Murray was victorious at Flushing Meadows in 2012 but hasn't made it beyond the quarter finals in his subsequent four visits.

Intense rehabilitation work has not help rectify Murray's hip problem, forcing him to contemplate whether he will play again this season.