Labour to remain in customs union and single market during Brexit transition

Sir Keir Starmer has announced the change in policy. Credit: PA

Labour have performed a dramatic shift in policy by committing itself to continued UK membership of the EU single market and customs union during a transition period following the Brexit date of 2019. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer says Labour would stick with the "same basic terms" of Britain's current EU membership during the transition, which could potentially last five years. In an article for The Observer, Starmer stated that the party is open to negotiating new single market and customs union term which the UK to agree to on a permanent basis.

Jeremy Corbyn has been put under pressure. Credit: PA

The party promised prior to June's general election to seek to "retain the benefits" of the single market and customs union as part of a "jobs-first" Brexit, but Jeremy Corbyn has not said he would support continued membership beyond the date of Brexit. Corbyn has come under pressure from certain factions within the Labour party to adopt a more pro-EU stance, with a new group backed by former shadow health secretary Heidi Alexander and Wirral South MP Alison McGovern calling for a policy of "unequivocal" support for membership of the single market, customs union and European Economic Area. According to Sir Keir, the Tory position of taking the UK outside the single market and customs union for the transition period would be "unnecessary and a highly risky path to take".

Brexit is expected in March 2019. Credit: PA