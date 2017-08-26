- ITV Report
Labour to remain in customs union and single market during Brexit transition
Labour have performed a dramatic shift in policy by committing itself to continued UK membership of the EU single market and customs union during a transition period following the Brexit date of 2019.
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer says Labour would stick with the "same basic terms" of Britain's current EU membership during the transition, which could potentially last five years.
In an article for The Observer, Starmer stated that the party is open to negotiating new single market and customs union term which the UK to agree to on a permanent basis.
The party promised prior to June's general election to seek to "retain the benefits" of the single market and customs union as part of a "jobs-first" Brexit, but Jeremy Corbyn has not said he would support continued membership beyond the date of Brexit.
Corbyn has come under pressure from certain factions within the Labour party to adopt a more pro-EU stance, with a new group backed by former shadow health secretary Heidi Alexander and Wirral South MP Alison McGovern calling for a policy of "unequivocal" support for membership of the single market, customs union and European Economic Area.
According to Sir Keir, the Tory position of taking the UK outside the single market and customs union for the transition period would be "unnecessary and a highly risky path to take".
The shadow Brexit secretary wrote in The Observer: "Labour would seek a transitional deal that maintains the same basic terms that we currently enjoy with the EU. That means we would seek to remain in a customs union with the EU and within the single market during this period. It means we would abide by the common rules of both."
And he added: "We will always put jobs and the economy first. That means remaining in a form of customs union with the EU is a possible end destination for Labour, but that must be subject to negotiations.
"It also means that Labour is flexible as to whether the benefits of the single market are best retained by negotiating a new single market relationship or by working up from a bespoke trade deal."
Critics of continued customs union membership argue that it would prevent the UK from striking new trade deals with non-EU countries.
But Sir Keir said it would ensure the continued flow of goods and services without the burden of additional red tape and tariffs during the transition.