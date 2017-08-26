- ITV Report
-
Several dead after M1 crash near Newport Pagnell
Several people have died and four people taken to hospital after a crash on the M1 near Newport Pagnell, Thames Valley Police has said
The collision, which took place on the southbound carriage, around 3.15am on Saturday, involved two lorries and a minibus.
They were travelling in the same direction, Thames Valley Police said.
It is believed the minibus had travelled from the Nottingham area.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are currently in custody.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.
Chief Inspector Henry Parsons said: "We would ask all motorists to please avoid the area, use alternative routes and await further updates before attempting to travel on this route.
"We appreciate motorists’ patience while we deal with this serious incident."
The southbound carriageway between J15 and J14 is currently closed.
Northamponshire Police has asked people coming to the British Moto GP at Silvestone today to allow more time for their journey.
Find more information on the travel disruption on the Highways Agency website.
The Highways Agency has advised anyone travelling south to exit at junction 15 and take the A508 southbound through Roade and Grafton Regis to the A508/A5/A422 roundabout at Deanshanger.
They can then exit onto the A5 and continue to the A5/A509 Interchange, take the A509 and travel through North Grafton, Belvedere, North Overgate and Pineham to re-join the M1 at J14.