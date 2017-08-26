Several dead after M1 crash near Newport Pagnell

Several people have died and four people taken to hospital after a crash on the M1 near Newport Pagnell, Thames Valley Police has said

The collision, which took place on the southbound carriage, around 3.15am on Saturday, involved two lorries and a minibus.

They were travelling in the same direction, Thames Valley Police said.

It is believed the minibus had travelled from the Nottingham area.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are currently in custody.