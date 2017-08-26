Two men die in Dorset light aircraft crash

Two men have died following a light aircraft crash in Dorset, police have confirmed.

The pilot, aged 67, and his passenger, aged 64, both died in the incident.

Police were alerted when a Tiger Moth plane was spotted near Compton Abbas Airfield, just before 9.30am on Saturday.

Witnesses saw smoke emanating from the crash site near Shaftesbury, which forced the police to close surrounding roads for a period.