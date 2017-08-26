Weather: Mostly fine with a few showers in the north

Many will see a fine start to the day with sunny spells once any early morning mist and fog clears. However, a few showers are possible, mainly across northeast England and eastern Scotland.

Expect it to be feeling warm throughout the day on Saturday, especially in the south, with some light winds.

Looking ahead to tonight most places will be dry overnight, with clear spells combined with light winds possibly leading to a few mist and fog patches forming towards dawn.

On Sunday expect another dry, bright, and mostly warm day with spells of sunshine and some clouds and possible drizzle at times across the northwest.