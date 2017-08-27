A Bank Holiday Monday miracle

A fine evening ahead after the warmest day of the month so far - with late sunshine before dusk in places and staying mild with temperatures not sliding below 18-19C in places urban spots. Further north a more comfortable night with the breeze and modest temperatures. Here more cloud tomorrow with some rain into the north-west of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Brighter to the east of the high ground.

Elsewhere, more sunshine and warming up nicely with temperatures up to 28-29C, making it the warmest August Bank Holiday Monday since 1990.