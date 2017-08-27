Arrest after pensioner attacked as she slept

A man has been arrested after a pensioner was brutally attacked in her home.

The 88-year-old woman was asleep in bed at her home in Chorley, Lancashire, when she was woken at around 12.30am on Saturday to find a man assaulting her and demanding money.

The attacker pulled her from the bed as he continued to assault her.

He also ransacked the house in Aspen Gardens before fleeing the scene.

Police said a 35-year-old man from Chorley had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Detective Inspector Warren Atkinson of Lancashire Police said: "I would like to thank the public for their incredible response to our appeal for information following this incident."

Police said the victim crawled to a neighbour's house and the alarm was raised.

The pensioner was taken to Wigan Hosptial where she is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.