Brexit secretary to demand more flexibility from Brussels over divorce deal talks

Brexit Secretary David Davis and chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier. Credit: PA

The Brexit Secretary David Davis is set to demand Brussels show more "flexibility" and "imagination" in approaching the terms of divorce talks. His call will set him on a collision course with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier as both sides prepare to begin a third round of talks on bank Holiday Monday. It comes from growing UK frustration at the EU's refusal to begin negotiations on the terms of the post-Brexit relationship. Mr Barnier has insisted that progress must be made on key aspects of the withdrawal deal, including the UK's "divorce bill", ex-pat citizens' rights and the Irish border, before there is any talk of future arrangements for crucial issues such as trade. Leaders of the 27 remaining EU states will decide in October whether the divorce talks have got far enough to move on to the second phase.

Discussions on Brexit must finish by early 2019. Credit: PA

A UK Government source indicated that Mr Davis will warn Brussels not to "drag its feet" in discussions which must be completed in time for the deadline of March 2019. "This round of negotiations will focus on thrashing out the technical detail on important matters related to us leaving the EU, and will act as a steppingstone to more substantial talks in September," said the source. "The UK has been working diligently to inform the negotiations in the past weeks, and has published papers making clear our position on a wide range of issues from how we protect the safe flow of personal data, to the circumstances around Ireland and Northern Ireland. "Now, both sides must be flexible and willing to compromise when it comes to solving areas where we disagree. "As the EU itself has said, the clock is ticking so neither side should drag its feet."

The UK is pushing to agree details of a future trade deal. Credit: AP

The British Department for Exiting the EU (DExEU) has in the last week published a slew of papers setting out Britain's vision for a" deep and special" future partnership, dealing with issues ranging from the role of the European Court of Justice to customs arrangements and data protection. Mr Barnier infuriated some in London by his response to the DExEU papers, tweeting that while he was "looking forward" to discussing them, the"essential" issue was to make progress on citizens' rights, the financial settlement and Ireland. Meanwhile, officials in Brussels are understood to be frustrated at Mr Davis's refusal to set out the UK's proposals for calculating its final financial settlement with the EU. Some have estimated the cost could come to £50-£80 billion. The two men are due to meet on Monday before leaving teams of negotiators to thrash out technical details over the remainder of the week.

Sir Keir Starmer said the row highlighted a lack of Government clarity on Brexit. Credit: PA