Great British Bake Off gives widow Flo 'new lease of life' following husband's death

The Great British Bake Off has a new line-up. Credit: PA

The Great British Bake Off's Flo says the show has given her a "new lease of life" following the death of her husband, Richard. Flo fell into a "black hole" of grief after her partner of 48 years died from leukaemia, but baking and being a contestant on the TV show has rescued her. The 71-year-old, who is the oldest contest baker on the programme to date, will have her food scrutinised by the nation on the Channel 4 show.

Sandi Toksvig, left, and Noel Fielding, right, are the new presenting team. Credit: PA

Speaking ahead of the launch, she said: "I was so devastated when Richard died and I was in a bad place. I couldn't laugh, I couldn't be bothered with life, and I just found it so tough. "Stephen, my son, could see how upset I was and he said 'come on, bake for me' - that helped with the grieving process. My daughter, Nicola, then decided she would apply for me." Describing her shock at being accepted into the famous white tent, she continued: "Bake Off has given me a new lease of life... The fact that I am part of the 12 bakers in the tent makes me feel proud.

The presenters and judges have been at a central London studio. Credit: PA