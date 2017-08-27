Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: Government risking 'cliff edge Brexit'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn believes the Government are in danger of wandering into a "cliff edge Brexit".

Corbyn's comment come following Sir Keir Starmer outlining Labour's shift in policy when it comes to staying in the single market and customs union during a transition post-Brexit.

Corbyn, who has just completed a five-day tour of Scotland, said: "This is a transitional arrangement, that he [Sir Keir] is suggesting that it's the Government that has confusion. It restarts the negotiations tomorrow, and it seems to me they're in danger of wandering into a 'cliff edge Brexit'.

"Ours is to protect jobs and protect working conditions in the transition."