- ITV Report
-
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering toddler
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a toddler in Manchester.
Police discovered the body of the young boy early on Sunday at a property after they were called to a report of a domestic incident in Wythenshawe, Manchester.
Officers also learned that a man and a woman had left the address in Beaford Road to go to hospital.
The woman is being treated for serious injuries in hospital while the man is being questioned in custody.
The victim has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination will take place later.
ITV Granada Reports correspondent Ann O'Connor has tweeted a picture of the house where the toddler's body was found.
It has emerged police went to the same address on Friday to attend a domestic incident.
Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 2239, 101 quoting incident number 14 of 27 August 2017, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.