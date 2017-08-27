Man arrested on suspicion of murdering toddler

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a toddler in Manchester.

Police discovered the body of the young boy early on Sunday at a property after they were called to a report of a domestic incident in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

Officers also learned that a man and a woman had left the address in Beaford Road to go to hospital.

The woman is being treated for serious injuries in hospital while the man is being questioned in custody.

The victim has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination will take place later.