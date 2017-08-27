Nearly four drivers a day convicted for drug driving

Hundreds of people are being convicted annually for driving while under the influence of drugs after a change in the law, according to new research.

The Department for Transport found that an average of four people per day were convicted of drug offences in 2015.

A total of 1,442 got criminal records for offences including being in charge of or attempting to drive a vehicle or causing death by driving while above the legal limit for a range of illegal and medicinal drugs.

Those convicted can lose their licence for at least a year, be fined up to £5,000 or be jailed.

The conviction rate for drug-driving offences stands at 98% - and two-thirds of those who committed such offences had a previous criminal record.