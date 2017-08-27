Sierra Leone mudslide disaster killed more than 1000 - local leader and minister

The mudslide impacted many in Sierra Leone. Credit: PA

The Sierra Leone mudslide disaster killed more than 1000 people, according to a local leader and minister. Heavy rains caused the side of a mountain overlooking the city to collapse, obliterating homes and buildings below as people slept on Monday 14 August. A huge rescue operation was put in place, as it was quickly ascertained that hundreds were missing following the mudslide, which destroyed thousands of homes. Survivors were forced to dig mass graves in the aftermath for those who perished in the disaster.

Video report by ITV News Africa Correspondent John Ray

Government spokesperson Cornelius Deveaux said at the time that mortuaries were "overwhelmed with corpses of men, women and children". Many bodies were in a horrible state, missing arms, heads or legs, Deveaux said, adding that proper burials will be vital in keeping disease at bay. The mudslide is the worst natural disaster ever to strike Sierra Leone, according to Society 4 Climate Change Communication.

Thousands of homes were destroyed. Credit: PA