Two men charged over M1 minibus crash

Two men have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the M1 near Newport Pagnell. Thames Valley Police has said.

Eight people, six men and two women, were killed in the incident involving two lorries and a minibus on the southbound carriage at around 3.15am on Saturday.

A five-year-old girl is among three others fighting for life in hospital after the crash. A fourth person suffered less severe injuries.

All eight of those killed were inside the minibus, which is believed to have travelled from the Nottingham area.

Some of those on board the minibus were reportedly visiting the UK from India.