Warmest August Bank Holiday Monday since 1990

It's time to dust off the barbecue!

After a thoroughly disappointing month so far - it looks like August will be showing off at the last minute.

Highs of 26C were recorded on Saturday with temperatures reaching 26-27C in places on Sunday. On Monday there's a chance of 28-29C in some southern counties and a low chance of 30C.

This would make it the warmest August Bank Holiday since 1990 - when 28C was recorded in Cambridgeshire. More recently we've seen a Bank Holiday high of 27C in 2009.

There were also highs of 30C in 2015 and 34C in 2016 in the third week of August - but the heat hasn't quite lasted into the public holiday.

The warmth this weekend is "homegrown" heat from the strong late August sunshine as high pressure continues to lie across southern areas of Britain.

Further north, through Scotland and Northern Ireland, more cloud is expected with some rain moving through - but things will improve here into next week.