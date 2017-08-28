Black-clad anarchists spark violence as left and right-wing groups protest in California

Anarchists in black clothing and masks were responsible for much of the violence. Credit: AP

Protests turned violent in California when groups wearing black clothing and masks attacked right-wing protesters. Left and right-wing groups were protesting in Berkeley on Sunday after a planned anti-Marxism demonstration was cancelled due to safety concerns. As protesters chanted “No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA,” conservative rally organisers showed their support for President Donald Trump. The protests were largely peaceful until members of the antifa, or anti-fascists, overran police barricades around the protest area at Civic Center Park.

Police made 13 arrests following the scuffles. Credit: AP

In the brief scuffles that followed six people were injured and 13 were arrested on various charges including assault with a deadly weapon. Among those targeted was Joey Gibson, leader of the right-wing organisation Patriot Prayer that had called off a demonstration a day earlier in San Francisco. Anarchists pepper-sprayed him and chased him as he backed away with his hands held in the air. Separately, groups of hooded, black-clad protesters attacked at least four other men, kicking and punching them until police stepped in.

The protests on Sunday were largely peaceful. Credit: AP