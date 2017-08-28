Boat owner volunteers rally to rescue people trapped in Houston flooding

The state of Texas is witnessing the worst of Mother Nature and the best of America.

As torrential rain continues to pummel the Houston area, leading to catastrophic flooding, there is a massive rescue operation underway.

With the emergency services stretched far beyond breaking point, civilian volunteers are descending on the area in boats and working around the clock to save lives.

Some of the scenes are not dissimilar to Dunkirk - hundreds of "little boats" being launched on the initiative of their owners, looking for people to pluck to safety.