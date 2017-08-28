Brazil buries 100th police officer killed in Rio de Janeiro in 2017

Police in Brazil have buried the 100th officer to be killed in the state of Rio de Janeiro this year alone.

The grim milestone comes as authorities in Brazil continue to deploy armed forces across the capital amid a surge in violence.

Around 200 mourners attended the burial of Sgt Fabio Cavalcante on Sunday afternoon.

The 39-year-old, who was married with an eight-year-old daughter, was killed on Saturday in Baixada Fluminense - one of Rio's most violent districts.