David Davis wants 'flexibility and imagination' in Brexit talks

David Davis wants greater "flexibility and imagination" in order to break the deadlock in Brexit negotiations, as the latest round of talks get under way in Brussels. The EU's chief negotiator, Michael Barnier, has insisted progress must be made on sorting the UK's "divorce" bill before talks can advance to future trade. He believes a series of papers produced by his Department for Exiting the EU over the past fortnight have proved that the two issues are inextricably linked. Britain has so far refused to explain how it thinks its liabilities to the EU should be calculated, let alone put a figure on it, which has infuriated Brussels, considering the figure is estimated to be between £50million and £80million.

Bank Holiday Monday will see the resumption of talks, with Labour's dramatic shift in policy populating the background. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer announced on Sunday Labour would keep Britain inside the EU's single market and customs union during any transition period, which could last for four from the official Brexit date in 2019. Sir Keir has made clear Labour's plans would mean the UK observing EU rules allowing free movement of people and barring trade talks with non-EU states during this period.

He was also suggested by Sir Keir that the party was willing to negotiate a tailor-made membership of the single market and customs union if Britain was allowed to impose an effective way of managing migration. Tories accused Labour of "a weak attempt to kick the can down the road", but Jeremy Corbyn said Government "confusion" had left Mr Davis "in danger of wandering into a cliff-edge Brexit"in the Brussels talks.