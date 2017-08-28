- ITV Report
EU warns UK to 'start negotiating seriously' on Brexit as 'time is passing quickly'
Britain must provide more clarity on its Brexit position in order to "start negotiating seriously", the EU's chief negotiator has warned.
As the third round of talks began in Brussels on Monday, Michel Barnier said he was concerned that "time is passing quickly", noting the lack of progress made after almost five months of a two-year negotiation.
“I am ready to intensify negotiations over the coming weeks in order to advance", Mr Barnier told reporters.
British negotiators are keen to move discussions to the future relationship with the bloc, but Brussels wants more clarity on the terms of the divorce first.
Britain has so far refused to explain how it thinks its liabilities to the EU should be calculated, let alone put a figure on it, which has infuriated Brussels, considering the figure is estimated to be between £50 million and £80 million.
Speaking ahead of the talks, Brexit minister David Davis said Britain wants to "lock in the points where we agree, unpick the areas where we disagree, and make further progress on a range of issues".
"In order to do that will require flexibility and imagination from both sides," Mr Davis said.
In recent weeks, Britain has published a series of position papers, which Mr Barnier said EU officials had read "very carefully", but said positions were needed on "all separation issues".
"We must start negotiating seriously," Mr Barnier said. "We need UK papers that are clear in order to have constructive negotiations, and the sooner we remove the ambiguity, the sooner we will be in a position to discuss the future relationship and a transitional period.
As things stand, Britain has little idea what relationship it will have with the other 27 countries of the EU past the Brexit date of March 2019.