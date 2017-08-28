EU warns UK to 'start negotiating seriously' on Brexit as 'time is passing quickly'

Britain must provide more clarity on its Brexit position in order to "start negotiating seriously", the EU's chief negotiator has warned.

As the third round of talks began in Brussels on Monday, Michel Barnier said he was concerned that "time is passing quickly", noting the lack of progress made after almost five months of a two-year negotiation.

“I am ready to intensify negotiations over the coming weeks in order to advance", Mr Barnier told reporters.

British negotiators are keen to move discussions to the future relationship with the bloc, but Brussels wants more clarity on the terms of the divorce first.

Britain has so far refused to explain how it thinks its liabilities to the EU should be calculated, let alone put a figure on it, which has infuriated Brussels, considering the figure is estimated to be between £50 million and £80 million.