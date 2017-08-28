- ITV Report
Fowl play? Owl takes out police force's power lines
He may have been winging it, but police say it's not fowl play after an owl took out phone and power lines to their headquarters.
Avon and Somerset police said have urged people not to call 999 unless it's a genuine emergency after the mishap in the early hours of Monday.
They say the bird crashed into a sub-station at 3.30am, cutting out most of the power to the police HQ in Portishead.
A spokesman said neighbouring forces were supporting them with their 999 call response and there was a limited 101 service running.
"Engineers continue work to restore our systems. There is a reduced 999 system and a limited 101 service. Only urgent calls should be made," a force spokesman said.
There's no word on whether the owl survived his tangle with the power lines - but if he tries it again he could risk coming up before the beak.