Trump promises 'every asset' to help Storm Harvey victims

Donald Trump has said "every asset at his command" is available to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey is continuing to pour heavy rain on the Houston area of Texas for a fourth consecutive day.

Thousands of people were being evacuated from the area as floodwaters reached neck-height in some places.

The storm has been blamed for at least three confirmed deaths. In one incident, a woman was killed in Houston when a tree fell onto her trailer home.

With nearly two more feet of rain expected, authorities are concerned the worst is yet to come.

President Trump has declared a state of emergency in Texas and neighbouring Louisiana as Harvey, now classed as a tropical storm, raged.