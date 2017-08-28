Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Hottest August Bank Holiday Monday: Your pictures

Tara Tyrrell's son Cian enjoying the Lincolnshire seaside. Credit: Tara Tyrrell

Bank Holiday Monday brought blazing sunshine to many parts of the country, including record-setting temperatures in Lincolnshire.

The mercury rose to 28.2C in the town of Holbeach, the hottest August Bank Holiday Monday since 1984, when temperatures rose to 27.2C.

Many people have taken the opportunity to enjoy the sunny weather, heading to the beach, the park or just relaxing in the garden.

We asked for your photos of what you have been doing in the sun, here is a selection of some of them:

On a walk to St Michael's Mount in Cornwall. Credit: Vikki Naughton
Helen Holmes took her dog out before the crowds arrived at Botany Bay in Kent. Credit: Helen Holmes
Early morning fishing at Burton Bradstock in Dorset. Credit: Jessica Painter
This group went rock pooling in Staithes,North Yorkshire. Credit: Danielle Whitaker
Whitby in Yorkshire. Credit: Sarah Kibler
The beach in Brighton. Credit: Rocco Trolio
People headed to the beach in Weston-super-Mare. Credit: Lisa Davies
The sun was out in London's Green Park. Credit: Plucky Plenka
The beach in Margate. Credit: Mike Hawkins
Claire Helen Jallow headed to Ashdown Forest in Sussex. Credit: Claire Helen Jallow
Scarborough beach. Credit: Steph Rybak
A successful fishing trip in Hemel Hempstead. Credit: Tracey Fisher
The beach in Bournemouth. Credit: Andy Long