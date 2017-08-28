Hottest August Bank Holiday Monday: Your pictures

Bank Holiday Monday brought blazing sunshine to many parts of the country, including record-setting temperatures in Lincolnshire.

The mercury rose to 28.2C in the town of Holbeach, the hottest August Bank Holiday Monday since 1984, when temperatures rose to 27.2C.

Many people have taken the opportunity to enjoy the sunny weather, heading to the beach, the park or just relaxing in the garden.

We asked for your photos of what you have been doing in the sun, here is a selection of some of them: