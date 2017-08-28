Killer nurse 'may have murdered at least 86 people in Germany'

A German nurse who was convicted of killing two patients with an overdose of heart medication is now thought to have murdered at least 84 others.

Niels Hoegel was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders at a clinic in the north western town of Delmenhorst.

A fresh investigation now suggests that he killed at least 84 people.

The true toll is likely to be even higher, said police.

Authorities exhumed hundreds of bodies of Hoegel's former patients in Delmenhorst and nearby Oldenburg.

They have now unearthed evidence of 84 killings in addition to the ones for which the nurse was convicted.

Police said there are likely to be many other victims among patients who were cremated, meaning that evidence could not be gathered from their remains.