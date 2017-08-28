North Korea launches missile over Japan

North Korea has fired a missile which managed to fly over northern Japan, authorities say.

The projectile passed over the island of Hokkaido before breaking up into three pieces and landing in the Pacific Ocean, according to officials in Japan.

Tokyo criticised Tuesday's launch, labelling it a "grave threat", but insisting the country was prepared to defend itself.

South Korea's military estimated that the missile flew more than 1,600 miles from launch in Pyongyang.

It comes just weeks after an exchange of threats between North Korea and US president Donald Trump, as tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions continue to increase.

And the development also follows a similar missile exercise carried out by the rogue state on Saturday, where three short-range rockets were fired into the sea off North Korea's coast.