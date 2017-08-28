- ITV Report
North Korea launches missile over Japan
North Korea has fired a missile which managed to fly over northern Japan, authorities say.
The projectile passed over the island of Hokkaido before breaking up into three pieces and landing in the Pacific Ocean, according to officials in Japan.
Tokyo criticised Tuesday's launch, labelling it a "grave threat", but insisting the country was prepared to defend itself.
South Korea's military estimated that the missile flew more than 1,600 miles from launch in Pyongyang.
It comes just weeks after an exchange of threats between North Korea and US president Donald Trump, as tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions continue to increase.
And the development also follows a similar missile exercise carried out by the rogue state on Saturday, where three short-range rockets were fired into the sea off North Korea's coast.
The North is known to react angrily and provocatively while joint US-South Korean military drills are carried out on the Korea peninsula - taking place now.
Japanese officials reported that the rocket did not damage ships or anything else as it landed in the ocean.
The country's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters: "We will do our utmost to protect people's lives."
His comments were quickly followed by condemnation from Boris Johnson, who accused North Korea of "reckless provocation".
Foreign Secretary Mr Johnson described himself as "outraged" by the launch.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it was analysing the latest missile firing alongside the United States.
The US acknowledged the missile's launch, adding that it was continue to assess the situation.
North Korea first fired a rocket over Japan in 1998, and carried out a second missile firing over the country in 2009.
Earlier this month, President Trump warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un he faced "fire and fury" if he continued to pursue his nuclear weapons ambitions.
His comments heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula, already on alert after the North launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile in July - believed to be capable of hitting the US mainland.