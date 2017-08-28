Number of women heading to university outstripping men as gap widens

Teenage girls are a third more likely to go to university than boys, according to new figures.

Nearly 30,000 more women than men are set to embark on degree courses this autumn, statistics from Ucas reveal.

The latest numbers show that the gap between male and female students has reached record levels.

As of Friday morning, 133,280 UK 18-year-old women had secured a university place, compared with 103,800 UK men the same age.

Fresh data has already showed that around 6,600 fewer students overall have been placed on courses this year compared with the same point in 2016.