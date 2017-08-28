NW/SE split to start the new week

Very warm across much of England and Wales today, perhaps hot in the southeast with prolonged sunny spells and light winds. Cooler and windier in the northwest with cloud and rain gradually spreading across Scotland, Northern Ireland and eventually northwest England.

Cloud and light rain will spread into northern England and Wales overnight. To the south, dry clear and rather warm. To the north, breezy, with clear spells and scattered showers.

Light rain will fizzle out across central parts on Tuesday leaving brighter, fresher conditions with showers across Scotland. Warm and humid in the southeast, with a risk of showers, possibly thundery later.