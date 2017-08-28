Police release footage of 115mph chase in 30mph zone

A man who was banned from the roads when he drove at 115mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Police chased Kamar Farooq through the streets of Birmingham and Solihull at almost four times the legal limit - at times on the wrong side of the road.

Officers became suspicious when they spotted Farooq behind the wheel of the car in Washwood Heath Road on September 23 last year.

When they tried to pull him over, the 30-year-old sped away.

The chase ended when Farooq crashed the £85,000 BMW M3 into a traffic island and then a car at a petrol station.