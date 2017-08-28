Spain terror attacks death toll rises to 16 as German woman dies from her injuries

The death toll from the terror attacks in Spain has risen to 16 after a German woman died in hospital from injuries sustained in the van attack on Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

The 51-year-old woman has not been named by Spanish authorities who confirmed her death, ten days after the attacks.

A total of 14 people have now died from the attack in Barcelona, and a woman was killed in a linked attack in nearby Cambrils.

A man was also fatally stabbed during a carjacking as the van driver made his getaway from Las Ramblas.

More than 120 people were wounded in the attacks, 24 of whom remain in hospital. Five are in a critical condition.

Some 500,000 people marched on Saturday in Barcelona to condemn the attacks.