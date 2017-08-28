Turning cooler and fresher from the northwest overnight

Cloud and light rain will spread into northern England and Wales overnight. To the south, dry clear and rather warm. To the north, breezy, with clear spells and scattered showers.

Light rain will fizzle out across central parts tomorrow leaving brighter, fresher conditions with showers across Scotland. Warm and humid in the southeast, with a risk of showers, possibly thundery later.

Thundery rain and notably cooler across the southeast on Wednesday. Otherwise good sunny spells and scattered showers through the rest of the week, with light winds but some chilly nights.