Jean-Claude Juncker: None of UK Government's papers on Brexit satisfactory

Jean-Claude Juncker (right) has delivered a fresh rebuke of Theresa May's handling of Brexit. Credit: AP

The Government's preparations for Brexit talks have been slammed by the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. Mr Juncker said none of the the Government's official papers setting out its position on key issues were satisfactory. He added that it was "crystal clear" an "enormous amount" of issues needed to be settled before talks on a future trade deal could begin. His comments came after Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was concerned about the lack of clarity and insisted "we must start negotiating seriously". The third round of talks between Mr Barnier and Brexit Secretary David Davis got underway on Monday.

Talks between Michel Barnier (right) and David Davis have resumed. Credit: AP

Mr Juncker said the UK "hesitates showing all its cards" but added: "I did read, with the requisite attention, all the papers produced by Her Majesty's Government and none of those is actually satisfactory. "So there is still an enormous amount of issues which remain to be settled. "Not just on the border problems regarding Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is a very serious problem in respect of which we have had no definitive response, but we also have the status of European citizens living in the UK and UK citizens living on the Continent.

He added: "We need to be crystal clear that we will commence no negotiations on the new relationship - particularly a new economic and trade relationship - between the UK and the EU before all these questions are resolved." "First of all we settle the past before we look forward to the future." The UK wants trade talks to take place at the same time as discussions on separating the UK from the bloc.

Two rounds of Brexit talks took place before MPs went on their summer break. Credit: AP