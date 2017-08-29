British actor Ed Skrein quits Hellboy movie over 'whitewashing' claim

British actor Ed Skrein has quit the upcoming reboot of Hellboy following accusations that casting was whitewashed.

The 34-year-old actor was set to star in the film as Major Ben Daimio, a character from the comics - which the picture is based on - with Asian descent.

However, Skrein's casting was met with derision from critics, who accused Hollywood of whitewashing.

Deadpool star Skrein has since decided to withdraw from the role in face of the criticism, saying that he did not realise the character's Asian origin when he accepted the role.

The performer said he felt the decision was "right", and hoped that the character was recast "appropriately".