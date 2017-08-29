- ITV Report
Companies to reveal pay ratios under new rules
Companies will be forced to reveal the pay gap between bosses and workers under new measures.
Proposed new laws will require publicly listed companies to disclose the pay ratio between chiefs and employees and justify the difference.
The Government plans are aimed at bringing greater transparency to boardrooms.
It comes after Prime Minister Theresa May claimed that fat-cat bosses were the "unacceptable face of capitalism".
But the proposals have been attacked as too timid by opposition parties and trade unions, with opponents arguing the measures fail to crack down on "corporate excess".
Under the reforms, introduced by Business Secretary Greg Clark, listed companies with significant shareholder opposition to executive pay packages will have their names included on a public register.
Employees will also be given a voice in the boardroom, it was revealed.
Mr Clark said the move would help to build on Britain's "strong reputation" in business, ensuring companies would continue to be seen as "transparent and accountable".
However, critics have branded the measures a missed opportunity.
Labour's shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey said: "These proposals are just more crony capitalism from the Tories, who once again prop up the rigged system for the few at the expense of the many."
And Liberal Democrat leader, and former business secretary, Sir Vince Cable dismissed the Government's approach as "strong on rhetoric, weak on action".
Meanwhile, TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "This is a far cry from Theresa May's promise to crack down on corporate excess.
"It's a feeble proposal, spelling business as usual for boardrooms across Britain.
"The Prime Minister's pledge to put workers on company boards has been watered down beyond all recognition."