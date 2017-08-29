Companies to reveal pay ratios under new rules

Companies will be forced to reveal the pay gap between bosses and workers under new measures.

Proposed new laws will require publicly listed companies to disclose the pay ratio between chiefs and employees and justify the difference.

The Government plans are aimed at bringing greater transparency to boardrooms.

It comes after Prime Minister Theresa May claimed that fat-cat bosses were the "unacceptable face of capitalism".

But the proposals have been attacked as too timid by opposition parties and trade unions, with opponents arguing the measures fail to crack down on "corporate excess".