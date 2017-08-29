- ITV Report
Euston station evacuated over 'security alert'
London Euston station has been evacuated due to an ongoing "security alert".
British Transport Police said there appeared to have been a "small contained explosion" caused by an "electrical item" but that no one had been injured.
There were reports that a "smoking package" had been found on one of the platforms.
Officers were at the scene shortly before 8pm as people were asked to leave the area.
Witnesses wrote on social media that people had been "running in panic" and "screaming" as the evacuation took place.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently at Euston station responding to a security alert.
"We are investigating but there appears to have been a small contained explosion which is believed to have been caused by an electrical item. No one has been injured.
"The station is currently evacuated whilst officers and search dogs check the area is safe."
Network Rail confirmed there had been a security alert and that the station had been evacuated.