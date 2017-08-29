Four-year-old boy dies after being found in swimming pool

A four-year-old boy has died in hospital after being found in a swimming pool at Knapp House Activity Centre in Bideford on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The boy, who had been reported missing, was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save him.

The child was attending a weekend organised by Narcotics Anonymous for its members and their families.

In a statement, Devon Narcotics Anonymous Campout Committee, who arranged the weekend, said something had "gone horrifically wrong" which resulted in the boy drowning at the site.