Hugs and tears as police officer and little girl she helped save after Manchester attack are reunited

Pc Cath Daley and Lily Harrison hugged as they were reunited. Credit: ITV

An eight-year-old survivor of the Manchester Arena attack has been reunited with the police officer who helped rush her to hospital in the wake of the bombing. In an emotional meeting Lily Harrison hugged Pc Cath Daley as the pair met for the first time since the officer rescued the youngster and her family from the scene of the suicide attack at the end of the Ariana Grande concert on May 22. Lily had been dropping in and out of consciousness when Pc Daley found her and her parents in the aftermath of the bomb and drove them to hospital in a police van amid fears the youngster was too seriously injured to wait for an ambulance.

It was an emotional reunion as Lily Harrison and Pc Cath Daley met for the first time since the Manchester Attack. Credit: ITV

Pc Daley rushed Lily to hospital after realising the youngster was too badly hurt to wait for an ambulance. Credit: ITV

Lily, who had a shrapnel wound and a bruised lung after being thrown to the floor by the blast was so hurt her mum Lauren Thorpe said she dreaded to think what would have happened without Pc Daley's help. In a scenes from a new ITV documentary set to be aired tonight Ms Thorpe told the officer: "We're just really grateful because without you... it could have been a completely different situation. I know you just say you were just doing your job but we just don't know how to say thank you enough."

Lauren Thorpe broke down in tears as she thanked Pc Daley for helping her daughter Lily. Credit: ITV

Breaking down in tears during the reunion Ms Thorpe, who was also injured in the blast, then told Pc Daley "we just don't know how to say thank you". Pc Daley comforted the emotional mum, saying: "You've said it, you don't need to say anymore...just seeing you guys here today is all the thanks I need honestly". The reunion between Lily and her mother and Pc Daley features as part of ITV documentary Manchester: 100 Days After the Attack which will be broadcast on ITV1 at 9pm tonight and tells the stories of some of the survivors of the tragedy. The film also features police, paramedics, medical teams, victims and friends and families trying to rebuild their lives after the blast which killed 22 people and injured many more.