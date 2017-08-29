Murdered toddler suffered multiple stab wounds

A toddler who was found dead at a home in Greater Manchester had been stabbed multiple time, police investigating his murder said.

The 23-month-old boy was found by officers at an empty house on Beaford Road, Wythenshawe shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Police called to a domestic incident found the boy's body and discovered that a man and a woman had left the house to go to hospital.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital for treatment.

A 31-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the murder has been released without charge.

Detectives have identified the boy but said the victim's family do not want him to be named.