- ITV Report
-
New rules on business pay criticised as not enough to curb corporate greed
- Video report by ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills
New rules aimed at curbing corporate greed and excessive pay packets for executives are on the way - but critics say they do not go far enough.
Under newly-introduced rules, all from next June all listed companies will have to publish the pay ratio between the chief executive's pay packet as compared to the company's average wage for workers.
Firms where shareholders rebel against executive pay will also be named and shamed in a new public register.
Companies will be encouraged to give workers a voice in the boardroom.
The new rules were brought in after concern over corporate culture which sees bosses award themselves hefty pay rises while workers struggle.
Several high-profile cases including the mistreatment of zero-hour workers at Mike Ashley's Sports Direct and the pensions black hole at BHS have added pressure on Theresa May to take action.
However, there are concerns that the Prime Minister backed off in the face of objections from big business.
She had previously pledged much firmer action, warning unscrupulous bosses “I’m putting you on warning, this can’t go on anymore”.
Last year, Mrs May promised to give workers a seat at the boardroom table and shareholders were told that their votes on executive pay would be legally binding.
Both proposals were later scrapped after strong lobbying from the business lobby.
The TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said the reforms were a missed opportunity to genuinely tackle corporate greed.
"This was a massive opportunity to sort out corporate culture once and for all, to get Britain match-fit for Brexit," she said.
"Instead what we’ve ended up with a diluted, is a watered-down, pathetic set of proposals."