New rules on business pay criticised as not enough to curb corporate greed

New rules aimed at curbing corporate greed and excessive pay packets for executives are on the way - but critics say they do not go far enough.

Under newly-introduced rules, all from next June all listed companies will have to publish the pay ratio between the chief executive's pay packet as compared to the company's average wage for workers.

Firms where shareholders rebel against executive pay will also be named and shamed in a new public register.

Companies will be encouraged to give workers a voice in the boardroom.

The new rules were brought in after concern over corporate culture which sees bosses award themselves hefty pay rises while workers struggle.

Several high-profile cases including the mistreatment of zero-hour workers at Mike Ashley's Sports Direct and the pensions black hole at BHS have added pressure on Theresa May to take action.